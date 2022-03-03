Left Menu

Schroders annual profit surges on mutual funds demand

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-03-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 12:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British money manager Schroders reported a 23% jump in annual profit on Thursday, helped by stronger performance fees and growing client demand at its mutual funds division. Profit before tax and exceptional items climbed to 836.2 million pounds ($1.12 billion) in 2021, from 702.3 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7458 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

