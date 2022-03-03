Around 575,100 people have entered Poland from Ukraine, says Border Guard
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 03-03-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 13:09 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Around 575,100 people have enetered Poland from Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion of the country on Feb 24, the Polish border guard said on Thursday.
The Border Guard said that on Wednesday around 95,000 people entered, and that as of 0600 GMT on Thursday about 27,100 people had crossed the frontier.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FOREX-Euro holds gains after hopes of easing in Ukraine tensions
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rally as fears of Russia invading Ukraine ease
Japan watching Ukraine situation with grave concern -govt spokesperson
Blinken discusses Ukraine crisis with visiting Albanian Prime Minister
FOREX-Euro pauses rally but holds steady as traders eye Ukraine tensions