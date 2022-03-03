Six students from Arunachal arrive in New Delhi from war-hit Ukraine

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said six students from the state, who were stranded in war-torn Ukraine, arrived in New Delhi, as part of the evacuation mission.

They were received by the state government officials at the airport in the national capital. ''Six Arunachali students who were stranded in Ukraine have just now arrived at the New Delhi Airport. They were warmly received at the airport by the state govt officials,'' Khandu said on Twitter.

Those who returned to India have been studying in various universities of the east European country.

The students will stay at Arunachal Bhawan in the national capital until they return to their homes, an official said, adding that arrangements are being made to bring them back to the northeastern state. Khandu said the Centre is working tirelessly to evacuate Indians from Ukraine and the office of resident commissioner in Delhi has been reaching out to students who are stuck in the war-ravaged country.

The state government is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs for evacuation of the stranded students from Ukraine, the official said.

The administration has also given WhatsApp numbers and email ids, along with a web link for people, who are still stuck in the war-hit country, so that they can reach out to the authorities.

''At least four more youths from Arunachal Pradesh are still in Ukraine," the official said. India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive.

The IAF and Indian carriers will operate 19 flights to bring back 3,726 people from Ukraine's neighbouring countries to India on Thursday, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)