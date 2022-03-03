Left Menu

China stocks end lower as services activity growth slows

China stocks closed lower on Thursday, as investor appetite was dampened after a survey showed services sector activity in February had expanded at the slowest pace in six months amid the government's tough containment measures to tackle the pandemic.

03-03-2022
China stocks closed lower on Thursday, as investor appetite was dampened after a survey showed services sector activity in February had expanded at the slowest pace in six months amid the government's tough containment measures to tackle the pandemic. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.6% at 4,551.63, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1% to 3,481.11 points.

** The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) in the world's second-largest economy dropped to 50.2 in February - the lowest since August and only a touch above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis - from 51.4 in January. ** Consumer staples dropped 2%, with liquor makers down 3.5%.

** Semiconductors slipped 2.1%, new-energy firms lost 1.9% and defence stocks ended 2.5% lower. ** Bucking the broader market slump, the CSI 300 Real Estate Index gained 2.4%, after the chairman of China's banking and insurance regulator said the trend of property bubbles in China had been reversed.

** Coal shares rose amid surging prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and an announcement by the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange on Wednesday to raise thermal coal margin requirement. ** China's CSI SWS Coal Index and the CSI Energy Index climbed 2.3% and 2.7%, respectively. Oil stocks rose as well.

** Tourism stocks jumped 3.5%, and transportation shares added 2.7%. ** China's rubber-stamp parliament begins its annual meeting on Saturday, with investors hoping for more easing measures to be introduced.

