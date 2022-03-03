Loop Rebrands with a New Ad Campaign Featuring Kunal Kapoor

Group health insurance provider Loop refreshes its brand identity and logo to reflect its forward-looking strategic vision Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Loop, a high-quality primary care and group health insurance provider and the first of its kind to have an in-house medical team, today announced its rebranding to renew its corporate vision and usher in the next phase of rapid growth. The refreshed logo, colour palette, imagery and website reflects the significant growth and evolution of Loop since its inception in 2018 while also symbolizing the future vision of the company. The youthful and energetic design of the logo depicts the drive and momentum of a vibrant startup led by young talent and at the same time maintains the look and feel of a modern employee wellness and healthcare provider. The updated brand identity aims to incorporate all the existing expectations, while simultaneously moving the brand forward to acknowledge the international spirit and the vision to reinvent how people interact and seek opinions on health and wellbeing online. Building on this new brand identity, Loop has signed on celebrity entrepreneur and Loop member Kunal Kapoor as the face of their new campaign. Kapoor is the co-founder of Ketto, one of Asia’s largest crowdfunding platforms that contributes to the betterment of the world by providing fundraising assistance for the healthcare needs of millions. Last year, Kapoor chose Loop as Ketto’s healthcare partner to provide supercharged health benefits for their 200+ employees. Kapoor, being a well-recognised celebrity whose voice reaches millions and a happy client as part of the Loop ecosystem, made him the obvious choice to collaborate with on this campaign and convey Loop’s value proposition. In Loop’s first-ever ad film, Kunal Kapoor dons the persona of an HR professional with the aim to spread awareness in the HR community about how Loop brings modern health benefits to employees and how selecting the right partner to cover the health and wellbeing of one’s employees is a no-brainer decision. One of the films shows Kapoor as an HR head being faced with a choice for picking a partner for employee healthcare benefits that, according to his employees, is a super easy one. In another ad film, his character talks directly to the millions of HR professionals in India about why selecting Loop is the right choice. Considering Ketto’s partnership with Loop, this might just be the one character closest to home for Kunal. Commenting on the campaign Kunal Kapoor said, “The Loop team is building something really special. They are on a mission to fix healthcare in India starting with group insurance benefits. I was impressed with Mayank’s vision and his unique approach to this market. Working with them on this campaign was a natural fit for me and I’m excited to watch them grow.'' Amrit Singh, Co-founder and CRO, Loop, said, “Our business is growing and evolving since we launched in 2018, and we felt it is time for an overhaul. We analyzed our values as an organization and created a brand identity that reflects those values. The refreshed logo broadens our brand identity to encapsulate all that our brand stands for today and symbolize our future. The rebranding aims to break through the clutter while depicting the modern feel of our services.” “We are at a stage in our growth where it is essential to convey our unique vision and purpose to HR professionals and employees across the board. With this ambition, we launched our campaign starring Kunal Kapoor, who is first a happy client and then the face of our campaign. He was a part of our ecosystem as a Loop member and had the opportunity to experience Loop’s benefits first-hand, putting him in a unique position to accurately convey our vision and purpose,” he added. The film can be viewed here. About Loop Loop was founded in 2018 to revolutionize the way health insurance coverage works. Currently, the company offers group health insurance plans from well-known insurers to businesses ranging from startups to large enterprises, together with a virtual primary care experience provided by an in-house medical team and a network of other service providers. Unlike other insurance brokers, Loop ensures that members have access to high-quality preventive health care as an add-on benefit, rather than using the policy/product just when they need it, such as during a hospitalization, medical procedure, or a claim. Organizations that have subscribed to Loop’s solutions include GE, Helpshift, Shoptimise, Weikfield and MSwipe. Loop is backed by investors such as General Catalyst and Elevation Capital, Khosla Ventures, YC Continuity Fund, Tribe Capital and Sierra Ventures. To know more about the latest updates on Loop, please visit bit.ly/3ruZPAB. Follow us on linkedin.com/company/loop-health. Video: Kunal Kapoor Chooses Employee Health Benefits For His Team | Loop PWR PWR

