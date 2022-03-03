Australia urges pension funds to offload Russian assets

The Australian government said on Thursday it "strongly expected" the country's pension funds to review their investment portfolios and take steps to divest any holdings in Russian assets. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has drawn harsh Western sanctions and driven a number of companies to cut ties with the country by offloading their assets or halting their operations.

It was important to send a "clear and unequivocal signal" that Australia condemned in the strongest possible terms Russia's "unprovoked and unjustified attack" on Ukraine, the government said. Russian assets are a very small proportion of Australia's A$3.5 trillion ($2.56 trillion) retirement fund asset pool.

The announcement comes just after Australia's A$204 billion sovereign wealth fund said it planned to wind down its exposure to Russian-listed companies. "The Australian Government reiterates our staunch support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and for the people of Ukraine," the Scott Morrison-led government said in a statement.

Australia's banking regulator said in a separate statement that it would not take any action against trustees who seek to divest Russian assets. ($1 = 1.3661 Australian dollars)

