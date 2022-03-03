Future Generali India Insurance Launches 'FG Dog Health Cover' Insurance and unveils an innovative 'dog health insurance campaign' to raise awareness amongst 'dog parents'

- Introduces industry-first 'Pet Minding' add-on if parent/s hospitalized • Policy costs start at INR 323/- per month; includes terminal illness, surgery and hospitalization, and mortality • Pet Minding Rider covers Daily allowance towards engaging a pet minder/caretaker in case of hospitalization of parent/s or other family members • 'Oh My Dog!', Digital Campaign brings out the quirky side of our furry friends MUMBAI, India, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited (FGII) announced the launch of FG Dog Health Cover, a comprehensive health insurance for pet dogs, along with industry-first 'Emergency Pet Minding' cover. This comprehensive cover will protect pet parents against the cost of their dogs' surgery and hospitalisation, terminal illness, mortality, and funeral expenses. With add-on covers, pet parents will, also, be able to insure their dogs against third-party liability, theft or loss, emergency pet minding, veterinary consultation, and doctor on call.

Key Benefits Cover Sr.

Cover 1 Funeral Cost Cover 2 Terminal Illness Cover 3 Surgery and Hospitalisation Cover 4 Death Cover Riders 1 Third Party Liability Cover 2 Lost and Stolen Cover 3 Emergency Pet Minding Cover 4 Veterinary Consultation and Doctor on Call The insurance policy covers pet dogs aged between six months to four years for giant breeds and seven years for small, medium, and large breeds. The exit age is ten years for small, medium, and large breeds and six years for giant breeds.

Ruchika Malhan Varma, Chief Marketing Officer, Future Generali India Insurance says (FGII) said, ''As a brand that is a lifetime partner for our customers, we are constantly engaged in providing solutions to suit their evolving lifestyle needs. For a dog parent and increasing number of households, a dog is much more than a pet today, and is, in fact an integral part of the family. So, while we go all out to protect our loved ones by purchasing comprehensive health insurance solutions, our customers indeed must feel the same for their pet dogs.

She further adds, ''Dogs have a tendency to land themselves into unexpected situations that may warrant a huge dent into one's savings to cover costs for hospitalisation, surgeries and other terminal illness. Our FG Dog Health Cover is designed to cover all this and more towards ensuring that our pet parents can focus on getting the best healthcare for their pet dogs without leaving a dent in their pocket''. Dogs can often go barking up the wrong tree or hurt themselves frolicking in the mess. Which is why they need to be protected just like one would protect their families against uncertainties. This 360-degree digital campaign, conceptualized by Mullen Lintas, strikes the chord with dog parents by bringing out a 'slice of life', quirky, yet relatable moments that they might have witnessed as a dog parent.

And to really drive home the point, FGII is kicking up a storm on both Twitter and Instagram. For its Twitter campaign it has roped in celebrities who are known for their affection towards their furry friends and thus aligned with the idea of purchasing dog health insurance cover to protect their much-loved pets. A series of mischievous tweets create intrigue while truly encompassing the relationship that pet parents have with their dogs. On Instagram, FGII is engaging followers with a filter-based idea to capture the funny thoughts of their dogs in a thought bubble. The idea is that you can let your dogs do mischief as long as they are secured with the right health insurance cover.

With FG Dog Health Cover, pet parents will be able to choose their veterinarian, budget their pet care costs, and avoid the dip into emergency funds. Availing this cover comes with easy documentation.

Future Generali India has been aptly benefitting from the global Insurance expertise in diverse classes of products of Generali Group and the Indian retail game-changer Future Group. Having firmly established its credentials in this segment and effectively leveraging on the skill set of both its JV partners, Future Generali India has evolved to become a Total Insurance Solutions Company.

*As per Fortune Global 500 Ranking (2020) *Future Generali India Insurance is certified 'Great Place to Work' (December2021-November 2022) About Generali Group Generali is one of the largest global insurance and asset management providers. Established in 1831, it is present in 50 countries in the world, with a total premium income of € 70.7 billion in 2020. With more than 72 thousand employees serving 65.9 million customers, the Group has a leading position in Europe and a growing presence in Asia and Latin America. Generali's ambition is to be the Lifetime Partner to its customers, offering innovative and personalized solutions thanks to an unmatched distribution network.

