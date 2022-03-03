Hungary evacuates 32 people from embassy in Kyiv -minister
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 03-03-2022 14:15 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 14:11 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary has evacuated 32 people from its embassy in Kyiv, including the Hungarian ambassador, two journalists, 10 South African and 10 Nigerian nationals, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday.
He said the evacuated embassy staff and foreign nationals crossed over into Hungary overnight.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Peter Szijjarto
- Hungary
- Kyiv
- Nigerian
- Hungarian
- South African
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EU court ruling shows Brussels "abusing its power", Hungary justice minister says
EU top court paves way to cut billions to Poland and Hungary
EU can withhold funds from Hungary, Poland, top court rules
UPDATE 3-EU top court paves way to cut billions to Poland and Hungary
EU can withhold funds from Hungary, Poland, top court rules