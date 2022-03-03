Left Menu

Hungary evacuates 32 people from embassy in Kyiv -minister

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 03-03-2022 14:15 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 14:11 IST
Peter Szijjarto Image Credit: Flickr
Hungary has evacuated 32 people from its embassy in Kyiv, including the Hungarian ambassador, two journalists, 10 South African and 10 Nigerian nationals, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday.

He said the evacuated embassy staff and foreign nationals crossed over into Hungary overnight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

