Easy Trip Planners board approves bonus share issuance

Online travel services provider Easy Trip Planners Ltd on Thursday said its board has approved allotment of bonus shares in the ratio of one share for every one existing share held by eligible shareholders.

The board of directors at its meeting held on March 3, 2022, has approved the allotment of 10.87 crore equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 each as fully-paid up bonus equity shares, in the ratio of one equity share of Rs 2 each for every one existing equity share of Rs 2 each, Easy Trip Planners said in a regulatory filing.

The bonus shares will be issued to members whose names appeared in the register of beneficial owners as of March 2, 2022, which is the record date fixed for that purpose, it added.

Consequently, the paid-up equity share capital of the company has increased to Rs 43.46 crore, comprising 21.73 crore equity shares of Rs 2 each, from Rs 21.73 crore compromising 10.87 crore equity shares of Rs 2 each, it said, adding necessary arrangements would be made to credit the bonus shares on or before March 12, 2022.

