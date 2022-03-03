Left Menu

British stocks slip in volatile trade; LSE Group surges on earnings

The London Stock Exchange Group jumped 9.3% to the top of the index, after positive earnings updates and raising its dividend to 95 pence per share. LSE Group shares also took support after the exchange said that applying financial sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine would have only a minor impact on its business.

London's FTSE 100 slipped in volatile trade on Thursday, as investors assessed the impact of soaring commodity prices on economic growth, while shares in LSE Group jumped after positive earnings. The FTSE 100 index fell 0.1%, with Russia-exposed miner Polymetal falling the most, down 32.2%, after it lost spot on the blue-chip index along with Evraz, as they suffered losses in response to Western nations' sanctions against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Gold producer Endeavour Mining and kitchens maker Howden Joinery will replace them on the index. The London Stock Exchange Group jumped 9.3% to the top of the index, after positive earnings updates and raising its dividend to 95 pence per share.

LSE Group shares also took support after the exchange said that applying financial sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine would have only a minor impact on its business. A bunch of shares trading ex-dividend also weighed on British indexes with blue-chips Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Hargreaves Lansdown and Barclays and mid-cap stocks including Hays, Genus and Ashmore all falling.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index slipped 0.1%. Among other stocks, British cybersecurity company Darktrace jumped 14.1% after it raised its full-year outlook for the second time in three months, reflecting strong customer growth and retention.

