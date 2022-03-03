Road ministry issues new rules on road accident reporting for claim settlement

The road ministry on Thursday said it has issued a notification to mandate the procedure for detailed investigation of road accidents, detailed accident report (DAR) and its reporting along with timelines for different stakeholders for quick settlement of claims by the Motor Accident Claim Tribunal (MACT).

The ministry in a statement further said the incorporation of validated mobile numbers in the certificate of vehicle insurance has also been made mandatory.

The new rules will come into force from April 1, 2022.

