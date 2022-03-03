Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 15:12 IST
Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic product
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@LupinGlobal)
Drug major Lupin on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Efinaconazole topical solution, used to treat fungal toenail infections, in the American market.

The company has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market the generic version of Bausch Health Americas' Jublia topical solution, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a regulatory filing.

The product will be manufactured at the company's facility in Pithampur, it added.

As per QVIA MAT December 2021 data, Efinaconazole topical solution had estimated annual sales of USD 274 million in the US.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

