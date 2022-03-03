Left Menu

Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on fresh bets

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 15:14 IST
Cottonseed oil cake prices on Thursday increased by Rs 48 to Rs 3,115 per quintal in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions driven by firm spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for delivery in March traded up by Rs 48 or 1.57 per cent at Rs 3,115 per quintal with an open interest of 76,420 lots.

Marketmen said raising of positions by participants, amid a rising demand from cattle-feed makers, mainly influenced cottonseed oil cake prices here.

