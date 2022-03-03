Left Menu

Aluminium futures rise on spot demand

Aluminium prices rose 3.1 per cent to Rs 297.30 per kilogram in the futures trade on Thursday as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market. Analysts said creation of fresh positions by traders, on demand from consumer industries, supported aluminium prices in the futures market.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 15:15 IST
Aluminium prices rose 3.1 per cent to Rs 297.30 per kilogram in the futures trade on Thursday as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for March delivery increased by Rs 8.95 or 3.1 per cent at Rs 297.30 per kg in a business turnover of 3,411 lots. Analysts said creation of fresh positions by traders, on demand from consumer industries, supported aluminium prices in the futures market.

