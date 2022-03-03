Aluminium futures rise on spot demand

Aluminium prices rose 3.1 per cent to Rs 297.30 per kilogram in the futures trade on Thursday as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for March delivery increased by Rs 8.95 or 3.1 per cent at Rs 297.30 per kg in a business turnover of 3,411 lots. Analysts said creation of fresh positions by traders, on demand from consumer industries, supported aluminium prices in the futures market.

