Bangladesh cargo ship hit by missile, crew member killed - Bangladesh official

Reuters | Dhaka | Updated: 03-03-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 15:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

A missile hit a Bangladeshi owned cargo ship at the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Olvia killing one of its crew members, a Bangladesh foreign ministry official said on Thursday.

The Bangladesh-flagged Banglar Samriddhi had 29 crew members on board, all Bangladeshi nationals, and was stuck at the port of Olvia after Russian invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24, the official said.

It was not clear if any other crew members were injured or the status of the ship.

