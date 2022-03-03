Left Menu

Ukraine crisis: Some students bring pets on IAF's evacuation flights

A few students also brought their pet dogs and cats on the Indian Air Forces evacuation flights that arrived from Ukraines neighbouring countries to Hindon air base here on Thursday morning.Yukta, a student from Pune, brought her seven-month-old Siberian Husky puppy Neela on one of the four IAFs flights that landed here.Commenting on Neela, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Twitter that I am sure the puppy would have been a well behaved passenger.Will see both Yukta and Neela of you again when I am back.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 15:50 IST
Ukraine crisis: Some students bring pets on IAF's evacuation flights
  • Country:
  • India

A few students also brought their pet dogs and cats on the Indian Air Force's evacuation flights that arrived from Ukraine's neighbouring countries to Hindon air base here on Thursday morning.

Yukta, a student from Pune, brought her seven-month-old Siberian Husky puppy Neela on one of the four IAF's flights that landed here.

Commenting on Neela, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Twitter that I am sure the puppy would have been a well behaved passenger.

''Will see both (Yukta and Neela) of you again when I am back. Take care. Jai Hind,'' he added. India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive. Singh said some of the evacuees ''brought their four legged best friends'' on IAF flights.

Just like dogs, a few students brought their pet cats too on the IAF flights.

During the last few days, a couple of Indian students -- who were stranded in Ukraine -- had declared that they will not leave the war-torn country without their pets.

For example, Arya Aldrin, a medical student at National Pirogov Memorial Medical University in Vinnytsya, had reportedly said she won't leave her five-month-old Siberian Husky puppy Zaira behind. She was praised for this decision by Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty on Facebook.

Approximately 8,000 Indians, mainly students, are stranded in Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had said on Tuesday. Four Union ministers have gone to Ukraine's western neighbours to facilitate the evacuation of Indian nationals. Hardeep Singh Puri is in Hungary, Jyotiraditya Scindia is in Romania, Kiren Rijiju is in Slovakia and V K Singh is in Poland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022