Ukrainian PrivatBank asks Europe for cars to keep up cash deliveries
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 03-03-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 16:02 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's largest lender PrivatBank urged European banks and car manufacturers to let it use its armored trucks so that it can keep on delivering cash to ATMs in the country struggling under Russian invasion.
It said its own fleet was damaged in the week of fighting. The state-owned bank has the largest number of individual clients in the country of 41 million people, including many pensioners.
"Every armored car at this time is of especial significance as it will help save lives in Ukraine," it said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European
- Ukraine
- PrivatBank
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European stocks inch higher; investors focus on Russia-Ukraine tensions
European attempts to replace Russian gas by LNG risk sparking gas crisis in Asia, Russia's Novak says
European stocks grind higher with Ukraine in focus
European companies' Russian ties could make sanctions tough
European shares inch higher on strong commodity shares; geopolitics in focus