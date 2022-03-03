Left Menu

Ukrainian PrivatBank asks Europe for cars to keep up cash deliveries

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 03-03-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 16:02 IST
Ukrainian PrivatBank asks Europe for cars to keep up cash deliveries
PrivatBank
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's largest lender PrivatBank urged European banks and car manufacturers to let it use its armored trucks so that it can keep on delivering cash to ATMs in the country struggling under Russian invasion.

It said its own fleet was damaged in the week of fighting. The state-owned bank has the largest number of individual clients in the country of 41 million people, including many pensioners.

"Every armored car at this time is of especial significance as it will help save lives in Ukraine," it said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022