Ukrainian PrivatBank asks Europe for cars to keep up cash deliveries

Ukraine's largest lender PrivatBank urged European banks and car manufacturers to let it use its armored trucks so that it can keep on delivering cash to ATMs in the country struggling under Russian invasion.

It said its own fleet was damaged in the week of fighting. The state-owned bank has the largest number of individual clients in the country of 41 million people, including many pensioners.

"Every armored car at this time is of especial significance as it will help save lives in Ukraine," it said in a statement.

