Filo raises USD 23 mn in Series-A funding round led by Anthos Capital

Edtech start-up Filo on Thursday said it has raised USD 23 million (about Rs 175 crore) in a Series-A round led by Anthos Capital.

The round also saw participation from existing investor Better Capital along with GSV, Sapling Capital and individual investors including Gokul Rajaram, Rob Frohwein (co-founder of Kabbage), Mate Pencz & Florian Hagenbuch (founders of Loft) and Ross Lipson (co-founder of Dutchie), the company said in a statement.

The firm will use the funds primarily for product development, expanding the team, tapping new categories and scaling its tutor base across the country.

