Filo raises USD 23 mn in Series-A funding round led by Anthos Capital

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-03-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 16:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Edtech start-up Filo on Thursday said it has raised USD 23 million (about Rs 175 crore) in a Series-A round led by Anthos Capital.

The round also saw participation from existing investor Better Capital along with GSV, Sapling Capital and individual investors including Gokul Rajaram, Rob Frohwein (co-founder of Kabbage), Mate Pencz & Florian Hagenbuch (founders of Loft) and Ross Lipson (co-founder of Dutchie), the company said in a statement.

The firm will use the funds primarily for product development, expanding the team, tapping new categories and scaling its tutor base across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

