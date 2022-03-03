German bond yields rise, break-even rate hits highest since 2011

German government bond yields rose on Thursday as investors' focus shifted to potential monetary tightening while money markets upgraded their forecasts for future interest rate hikes. German inflation is likely to be higher this year than a recently raised forecast, and the European Central Bank should keep its focus on normalising monetary policy, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said on Wednesday.

But ECB chief economist Philip Lane said the central bank should tolerate the current spike in inflation, driven by a "shock" in the supply of energy and other goods. Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the bloc, rose 2.5 basis points (bps) to 0.036%.

It was at 0.029% on Feb. 3, right before the ECB's hawkish shift. "Yield moves are currently a function of what's happening in Ukraine and how the central bank will react," said Rohan Khanna, fixed income strategist at UBS. "But we all know that the ECB is caught between a rock and a hard place as inflation will shoot higher with negative implications for economic growth."

Money markets are pricing in a 95% chance of a 30 basis point rate hike from the ECB by year-end, from fully pricing 20 bps late on Wednesday. German yields on Tuesday fell by their most since July 2011 while markets downgraded their expectations for future ECB rate hikes.

However, according to Khanna, Tuesday's sharp fall in yields "was because investors had to reassess and cover their positions in the wake of the geopolitical backdrop." Some analysts believe that the ECB will have to step in soon to tame inflation, even if analysts think it's unlikely to commit to any policy change at next week's meeting.

"The Bundesbank's warning about 5% average inflation in Germany this year fits the picture," Commerzbank analysts said while mentioning worries about surging consumer prices. They expect the euro zone headline harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP) to rise to 6.4% year-on-year in March.

Inflation-linked rates dropped 2 bps to -2.162%, after hitting a record low on Wednesday at -2.239%. Meanwhile German 10-year break-even inflation rate rose to 2.203%, its highest since May 2011.

"The statement by EU's Dombrovskis about not applying 'strict EU debt rules in 2023' is not surprising but underlines that fiscal policy cannot be counted on to become more restrictive," they added. European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday that the bloc would not be applying its one-twentieth rule for countries with a debt ratio above 60% of GDP next year.

Generally, the rule is that a country that has public debt higher than 60% of its GDP must reduce it by one-twentieth of the excess every year -- a rate which high-debt countries cannot afford to apply. Italian bonds underperformed their peers after outperforming recently, with the 10-year yield rising 9 bps to 1.623%. The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields widened to 155 bps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)