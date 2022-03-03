Left Menu

Twenty-five more Assam students arrive in New Delhi from Ukraine

Twenty-five more students from Assam stranded in war-torn Ukraine have reached New Delhi, taking the total evacuees hailing from the state to 57, an official release said. The Assam government is in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure safe return of all people from the state, who are stuck in Ukraine.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 03-03-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 17:13 IST
  • India

Twenty-five more students from Assam stranded in war-torn Ukraine have reached New Delhi, taking the total evacuees hailing from the state to 57, an official release said. The students, evacuated by the Ministry of External Affairs, were received by officials of the Assam government at the airport. The first batch of three students arrived late on Wednesday night, followed by ten others early on Thursday in three different flights while 12 others arrived later in the day, according to the release. All the students have been taken to Assam House where they will stay till their air travel to Guwahati is arranged by the state government officials. The state government has a list of 212 persons from Assam stranded in Ukraine with the highest of 88 from Kamrup Metropolitan,17 from Morigaon and 10 from Kamrup. Twenty-eight evacuated people have already returned to Assam which include 12 from Kamrup Metropolitan and three from Kamrup. Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua has directed the district administrations to reach out to the parents of those students who are still stranded in the war-ravaged East European country. The Assam government is in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure safe return of all people from the state, who are stuck in Ukraine. The state government has activated several helpline numbers to reach out to the people from the state stranded in the war-ravaged European nation. 'Operation Ganga' has been launched by the Union government to bring back the Indian nationals from Ukraine safely and four senior Union ministers have been sent as Prime Minister's Special Envoy to Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia to personally lead the evacuation efforts through these nations. PTI DG MM MM

