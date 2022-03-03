Left Menu

Mahindra Finance disbursements up 44 pc at Rs 2,733 cr in Feb

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 17:14 IST
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services on Thursday said its loan disbursements climbed 44 per cent to Rs 2,733 crore in February, aided by continued business momentum.

The collection efficiency during the month stood at 98 per cent.

In February 2022, the business continued its momentum with a disbursement of approximately Rs 2,733 crore, delivering a 44 per cent year-on-year growth, the company said in a release.

The YTD (year-to-date) disbursement at approximately Rs 23,632 crore registered a yearly growth of 42 per cent, the non-banking finance company said.

The collection efficiency during the month was the same as in February 2021, in line with expectations, Mahindra Finance said.

''The positive trend in collections led to on a month-on-month improvement in asset quality. During February, the company continued to enjoy a comfortable liquidity position on its balance sheet, with a liquidity chest of over 3 months,'' it added.

