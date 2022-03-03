Left Menu

RBI launches inflation expectation survey of households

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday launched a household level survey, which is aimed at capturing subjective assessments on price movements and inflation. The results of the survey provide useful inputs for monetary policy. "The survey seeks qualitative responses from households on price changes (general prices as well as prices of specific product groups) in the three months ahead as well as in the one year ahead period and quantitative responses on current, three months ahead and one year ahead inflation rates. The results of this survey provide useful inputs for monetary policy," the RBI said in a statement.

The survey aims at capturing subjective assessments on price movements and inflation, of approximately 6,000 households, based on their individual consumption baskets, across 18 cities, viz., Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Thiruvananthapuram. The agency, M/s Hansa Research Group Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai has been engaged to conduct the survey of this round on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India.

For this purpose, the selected households will be approached by the agency and they are requested to provide their response. Other individuals, who are not approached by the agency can also participate in this survey by providing their responses by filling online survey form or sending the response through email. (ANI)

