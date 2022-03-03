Johnson Controls appoints Sivakumar Selva Ganapathy as Vice President, OpenBlue India Software Engineering and APAC Solutions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Johnson Controls, the global leader for smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, today announced the appointment of Sivakumar Selva Ganapathy as vice president, OpenBlue India Software Engineering and APAC Solutions. Sivakumar will lead the software engineering teams across India, expanding customer solutions through Johnson Controls OpenBlue digital platform. In this role, he will be responsible for the engineering and innovation centers across five campuses in India to drive growth through leadership, innovation and deep understanding of customer needs, collaborating with the company's global business leaders. He will also play a vital role in building a strong franchise, further driving the software technology strategy and creating capabilities for the future growth of the organization.

Sivakumar brings a wealth of experience to his new role in Johnson Controls. A veteran with more than two decades of experience in managing high-performing teams globally, he has successfully delivered solutions that leverage contemporary technologies and platforms, resulting in growth and productivity. Prior to joining Johnson Controls, Sivakumar held various leadership roles at organizations such as Honeywell, where he set up global centers of excellence and worked with multi-site global capability centers in India in their transformation initiatives.

"I am honored to join Johnson Controls at an exciting time of digital transformation and look forward to working closely with the team to help transform from an industrial company to a digital leader for smart, net zero and sustainability solutions. We have a tremendous opportunity to leverage our more than 135 years of expertise in building systems, apply our OpenBlue digital solutions, as well as use the data and insights from these assets to enhance the overall customer experience and outcomes, including energy effiiciency and solutions for decarbonization," said Sivakumar on his new appointment. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)