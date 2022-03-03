Left Menu

Two dead, 14 hurt as bus falls into gorge in Himachal's Mandi district

PTI | Mandi | Updated: 03-03-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 17:43 IST
Two dead, 14 hurt as bus falls into gorge in Himachal's Mandi district
Two persons were killed and 14 others sustained injuries as a Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus fell into a gorge in Mandi district on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place at Jhir village of Sarkaghat sub division, Mandi Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for their treatment, she added.PTI DJI RCJ RCJ

