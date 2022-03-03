Ensure you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, govt tells Ukraine returnees

Left Menu

We need to see whatever best can be done for people coming back from Ukraine.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 18:40 IST
  • India

The government on Thursday asked all students who have returned from Ukraine to get both doses of COVID-19 vaccine if they are not already fully vaccinated.

Thousands of Indians stranded in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion have been brought back to India on evacuation flights being run by the government under 'Operation Ganga'.

''We would like to ensure, through you (media), that all the students who are returning (from Ukraine) are fully vaccinated or get their vaccination,'' Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Balram Bhargava said during a press conference here.

Health Secretary Lav Agarwal said the health ministry is in regular touch with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) over how many flights and people have come from Ukraine and their health status as well.

''We regularly have discussions with the MEA. International travel guidelines for students or anyone coming from Ukraine to India were also relaxed so that they could reach in time. We regularly follow up with the MEA on how many flights and people have come and get their health update too,'' he said.

Asked about how the evacuated medical students will complete their studies, Agarwal said, ''We all need to appreciate that these are tough times and we will act as per the situation's demand and norms. We need to see whatever best can be done for people coming back from Ukraine.''

