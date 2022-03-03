Left Menu

Tourism Ministry constitutes awards for best practices under Swadesh Darshan Scheme

As part of the scheme, tourism-related infrastructure has been developed at more than 500 tourist destinations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 19:07 IST
Tourism Ministry constitutes awards for best practices under Swadesh Darshan Scheme
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Tourism has constituted a set of awards to acknowledge various noteworthy efforts being undertaken by states, union territories and implementation agencies under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme aimed at promoting tourism, according to a statement on Thursday.

The Swadesh Darshan Awards will be given in several categories highlighting the best practices, including achievement of planned objectives, innovative approach, adoption of sustainability principles in planning, design and operations, efficient project monitoring, ability to attract private investments in peripheral development and efforts undertaken to ensure optimal operations and maintenance.

To begin with, the ministry has decided to invite entries under seven categories -- best tourist interpretation centre, best log hut facility, best MICE facility, best cafeteria, best craft haat or souvenir shop, best sound and light show, and best waterfront development.

In the statement, the ministry has asked state governments and union territory administrations to submit their entries online. The Ministry of Tourism under its flagship scheme of Swadesh Darshan has sanctioned 76 projects in 31 states and union territories with an outlay of more than Rs 5,500 crore. As part of the scheme, tourism-related infrastructure has been developed at more than 500 tourist destinations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
3
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022