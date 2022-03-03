Union Minister Kiren Rijiju visits Slovakia's border with Ukraine
Because it is not a normal time to evacuate such a large number of students as soon as possible which requires high level of intervention, he told the students.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who is currently in Slovakia overseeing the evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine, on Thursday visited a border transit area along the war-hit nation.
''Today morning, I visited Bidovce in Slovakia to check basic facilities for our citizens coming from Ukraine. Initially they had faced difficulties which will be taken care of now,'' he told PTI.
Rijiju also interacted with the students who reached Bidovce from Ukraine and enquired about their well being.
Earlier, while interacting with another batch of stranded students at Ukrainian town Kosice, the minister said they could face some difficulties as the government has been facilitating evacuation of a large number of Indian students in a very short time.
