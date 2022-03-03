Left Menu

Five killed in accident on Delhi-Jaipur highway in Gurugram

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 03-03-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 19:13 IST
Five men were killed after their car rammed into a truck from behind and got stuck under it on the Delhi-Jaipur highway here in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The accident took place around 3 am near Binaula village here. All the five passengers -- Ashish (22), Bharat Bhushan (25), Chander Mohan (24), Sandeep (25) and Praveen Sharma -- died on the spot. They were friends and worked with the same company. They were returning after attending a birthday party, they said.

After receiving information about the accident, police rushed to the spot and managed to recover the bodies. The truck driver fled the spot after the accident, leaving behind his vehicle, the police said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the unidentified truck driver at Bilaspur police station here, they said.

Investigating Officer and Assistant Sub-Inspector Gajender Singh said the bodies were handed over to the families of the deceased after a post-mortem examination.

''We have seized the canter and are trying to nab the accused driver. We are tracing the owner of the canter with the help of its registration number,'' he said.

