Sanctions on Russia, energy prices hurting German economy

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-03-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 19:20 IST
Sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion in Ukraine and higher energy prices resulting from the conflict will slow Germany's economy recovery, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday, pledging support for businesses hurt by the crisis. "The consequences of the sanctions and war are noticeable and the situation remains tense," Habeck said after talks with German business leaders, adding that hopes that Europe's largest economy would return to post-pandemic levels were dashed.

"We had hoped that we will experience an upswing this spring, a recovery phase. But now we have the consequences of the war," he said, adding that state bank KfW would extend loans to German businesses affected by sanctions on Russia. He said he hoped measures taken by the government to alleviate the impact of sanctions and high energy prices on businesses and households would avert a recession.

