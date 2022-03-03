Left Menu

Bharat Dynamics pays interim dividend of over Rs 100 crore to government

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has paid an interim dividend of Rs 7.30 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2021-22 amounting to Rs 133.7953 crore, the Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 19:36 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh received interim dividend cheque from Bharat Dynamics Limited officials. . Image Credit: ANI
Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), Chairman and Managing Director, BDL, presented the cheque for Rs 100.24 crore, being the interim dividend pertaining to the Government of India shareholding in BDL, to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital on Thursday. Sanjay Jaju, Additional Secretary (Defence Production), Ministry of Defence and N Srinivasulu, Director (Finance), BDL, Commodore TN Kaul (Retd), Executive Director (Mktg), BDL were present on the occasion.

BDL, a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, holds an impressive order book position of Rs 11,400 crore net as of today, according to a Ministry of Defence release. "To further enhance the order book position of the company, BDL has signed several contracts during the current financial year. More orders are being expected by the company, as approvals are at various stages in the Ministry of Defence," it said.

BDL also plans to sign several MoUs with various companies during Defexpo - 2022 scheduled to be held in Gujarat this month. To ensure timely delivery of work orders, the Company has augmented its production capabilities. Modernization of existing facilities is being taken up aggressively to supply futuristic weapons to the Indian Armed Forces, the release said.

In addition to the domestic market, BDL is looking up to foreign customers to consolidate its order book and become a global exporter of weapon systems. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

