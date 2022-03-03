Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 19:41 IST
Indian embassy in Ukraine asks Indian nationals in Kharkiv to fill up online form
Representative Image.
The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Thursday advised all Indian nationals in Kharkiv to fill up an online form on an urgent basis as the Russian onslaught on the eastern Ukrainian city continued. The embassy on Wednesday had asked all its citizens stranded in Kharkiv to leave immediately for three safe zones that were in the range of up to 16 km from the city.

At a media briefing on Thursday evening, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said around 1,000 Indians have reached Pisochyn following the advisory by the embassy on Wednesday.

''All Indian Nationals who are in KHARKIV excluding PISOCHYN, please fill up details contained in the form on an urgent basis,'' the embassy said in an advisory on Thursday.

The details sought in the Google form are name, email, phone number, address in Kharkiv, passport number and additional people accompanying any Indian.

Bagchi said a few hundred Indians are believed to be still stuck in Kharkiv and that India is closely following developments in the city along with the situation in other conflict zones in eastern Ukraine.

