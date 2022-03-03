Left Menu

CAIT raises traders' woes in letter to PM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 20:02 IST
CAIT raises traders' woes in letter to PM
  • Country:
  • India

Complications in GST, 'malpractices' of e-commerce companies and access to finance are among the key issues facing traders in the country, industry body CAIT said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said in a statement that the Prime Minister's vision of uplifting small businesses and providing them with ease of doing business has been greatly defeated by the concerned authorities.

In the letter to Modi, Khandelwal ''deeply regretted that so far no authority has paid any attention'' towards upliftment of small businesses, much against his mandate.

He claimed that critical issues like complications in GST, malpractices of e-commerce companies, insurance to traders, one license in place of multiple licences, abrogation of redundant laws concerning trade, easy access to finance, upgradation and modernisation of existing format of retail trade, among others, are hanging fire since a long time.

''It is to bring to your kind notice that several times, we on our own requested concerned authorities to involve traders in participatory governance to widen the tax base and yielding more revenue to both Central and State Governments but our call was never answered.

''Under the circumstances, we have been compelled to knock your doors with a request to please take immediate cognisance of the matter and accord us an earliest convenient appointment to place before you the issues for your kind consideration,'' Khandelwal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
3
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022