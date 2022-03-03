US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on banks, megacap boost
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 20:04 IST
U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Thursday, powered by banks and megacap growth stocks that led a rally in the previous session after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pointed to a cautious tightening amid the Ukraine crisis.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 81.52 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 33,972.87.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 14.77 points, or 0.34%, at 4,401.31, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 85.57 points, or 0.62%, to 13,837.59 at the opening bell.
