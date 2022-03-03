VTB Bank Europe says it is stable and fully operational

The European arm of Russia's second-largest bank, VTB Bank, said on Thursday that it was stable and operational.

"Like all our domestic and international clients and their communities, we are observing the most recent global developments with great concern," the bank said in a statement on its website.

"Presently, we can assure you that the economic situation of VTB Bank (Europe) SE is stable and the bank is fully operational," it said.

