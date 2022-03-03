TN proposes sending MPs to Europe to bring students home, Stalin seeks Centre's nod

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday proposed sending Members of Parliament, an MLA and officials to European nations like Hungary to coordinate with Indian Embassies to facilitate quick evacuation of the state's students, who have reached such countries from Ukraine.

Chief Minister M K Stalin directing officials to take steps to send 3 MPs, an MLA and 4 IAS officers to Ukraine's neighbouring countries to facilitate quick evacuation of students, requested the Centre to allow them to travel. This is to coordinate with Indian Embassies in such nations to facilitate evacuation of Tamil Nadu students, an official release here said.

Writing to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin urged him to provide them necessary clearances needed for travel as more than 1,000 Tamil Nadu students are awaiting evacuation from countries near Ukraine.

DMK MPs Tiruchi Siva, Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, M M Abdullah and ruling party MLA, TRB Rajaa and 4 IAS officials were deputed by Stalin in connection with the task.

Appropriate steps should be taken by them to facilitate special flights to bring students, who have reached Ukraine's neighbouring countries of Hungary, Romania, Poland and Slovakia to Tamil Nadu.

Based on Stalin's request, the central government has appointed its telecom secretary K Rajaraman as nodal officer to liaison with Tamil Nadu on evacuation of students hailing from the state.

Chairing a high level meeting at the Secretariat to review the status of Tamil Nadu students in Ukraine, the Chief Minister also instructed state officials to continue to take all steps for evacuating students stranded in Ukraine's eastern region through the Russian border. Top officials led by Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu took part in the review meeting.

By coordinating with the union government, steps should be continued by officials to bring Tamil Nadu students back home, Stalin advised.

Stalin, in his letter to Jaishankar noted that more than 1,000 Tamil students are in Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia awaiting evacuation.

''In this regard, the Government of Tamil Nadu has proposed to depute the following Members of Parliament and an MLA namely Thiru Tiruchy Siva, Dr Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, Thiru M M Abdulla and Dr T R B Rajaa along with four IAS officers travel to the above countries and coordinate with the Indian embassies there to ensure their safe and expeditious return. I request that necessary MEA clearances may be provided for the same at the earliest.'' Till 6 AM on March 3, as many as 193 TN students are back home and arrangements are in place to send them to their home districts and the transport expenditure would be borne by the state government.

