Man run over by train in Gurugram

An unidentified man was run over and killed by a moving train near Bajghera flyover here, police said on Thursday.The locals first spotted a mans chopped hand, which was further torn to pieces by stray dogs. The Government Railway Police GRP said the body and the mutilated hand were sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain whether they belonged to the same person.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 03-03-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 20:28 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified man was run over and killed by a moving train near Bajghera flyover here, police said on Thursday.

The locals first spotted a man's chopped hand, which was further torn to pieces by stray dogs. The Government Railway Police (GRP) said the body and the mutilated hand were sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain whether they belonged to the same person. "We came to know in the morning that an unidentified man had died after being hit by train and his body parts were torn into pieces… The hand and the body might be of the same person. We are trying to identify the body," GRP sub-inspector Rampal said.

