IHCL, UNESCO partner to preserve cultural heritage of India

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-03-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 20:31 IST
Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Thursday said it has partnered with UNESCO to help preserve and promote the cultural heritage of India, as part of an initiative in the post-pandemic world.

''We are delighted to partner with UNESCO in this industry-first collaboration to work towards preserving India's cultural heritage.

''Leveraging our business strengths, value chains and partner networks, we will work towards a holistic plan to safeguard the living heritage of the country while empowering local communities,'' IHCL Senior Vice-President and Global Head (Human Resources) Gaurav Pokhariyal said in a statement.

IHCL and UNESCO together will offer experiential tours for travellers at various IHCL hotels.

