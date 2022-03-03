Spanish fashion retailer Mango temporarily closes shops in Russia
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 03-03-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 21:13 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Spanish fashion retailer Mango said on Thursday that it was temporarily closing its shops and its online sale website in Russia, while it is monitoring "with sadness and concern" the situation in Ukraine.
"Mango has finally made the decision to temporarily cease operations in Russia, closing its own shops and its own online platform and stopping the shipment of new goods to the country," it said.
Mango has 800 employees and 120 shops in the country, 65 of them are operated by franchisees.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FOREX-Euro holds gains after hopes of easing in Ukraine tensions
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rally as fears of Russia invading Ukraine ease
Japan watching Ukraine situation with grave concern -govt spokesperson
Blinken discusses Ukraine crisis with visiting Albanian Prime Minister
FOREX-Euro pauses rally but holds steady as traders eye Ukraine tensions