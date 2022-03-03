Spanish fashion retailer Mango temporarily closes shops in Russia

Left Menu

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 03-03-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 21:13 IST
Spanish fashion retailer Mango said on Thursday that it was temporarily closing its shops and its online sale website in Russia, while it is monitoring "with sadness and concern" the situation in Ukraine.

"Mango has finally made the decision to temporarily cease operations in Russia, closing its own shops and its own online platform and stopping the shipment of new goods to the country," it said.

Mango has 800 employees and 120 shops in the country, 65 of them are operated by franchisees.

