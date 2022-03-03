EU considering suspending equal treatment for Russia at WTO
03-03-2022
The European Union is considering suspending its 'most-favoured nation' (MFN) treatment for Russia at the World Trade Organization, meaning it would no longer treat Russian trade as the same as that from other countries.
"We are discussing options available to us in the WTO context. This includes the possibility of removing MFN treatment to Russia on the basis of the WTO national security exception," a European Commission spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.
