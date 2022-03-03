Bank of England halts publishing exchange rates for tumbling rouble
Reuters | London | Updated: 03-03-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 21:39 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The Bank of England said on Thursday it would cease publishing the rouble's exchange rate against sterling and the U.S. dollar with immediate effect after the Russian currency slumped to a record low.
"In current market conditions it is not possible to publish rates that are representative of the prevailing interbank market," the BoE said in a statement. "Publication of these exchange rates is suspended until further notice."
(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Kate Holton)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- William Schomberg
- The Bank of England
- Kate Holton
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ANALYSIS-Sarah Palin defamation case a long shot for U.S. Supreme Court -experts
Police detain ex-Honduras president Hernandez as U.S. seeks extradition
Migrants sew their mouths shut in quest for Mexico passage to U.S. border
Migrants sew their mouths shut in quest for Mexico passage to U.S. border
Health News Roundup: The U.S. says it could spend $22 million a month testing unvaccinated federal employees;Japan posts record daily COVID deaths but new infections slow and more