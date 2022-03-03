Bank of England halts publishing exchange rates for tumbling rouble

The Bank of England said on Thursday it would cease publishing the rouble's exchange rate against sterling and the U.S. dollar with immediate effect after the Russian currency slumped to a record low.

"In current market conditions it is not possible to publish rates that are representative of the prevailing interbank market," the BoE said in a statement. "Publication of these exchange rates is suspended until further notice."

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Kate Holton)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)