Russian oil producer Lukoil calls for ending of conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-03-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 21:39 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's second-largest oil producer Lukoil called on Thursday for the ending of the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible.

In a statement on its website, the company said it was concerned by the "tragic events in Ukraine" and supported the negotiations to end the conflict.

Lukoil is majority owned by its head, Vagit Alekperov, and his deputy, Leonid Fedun.

