Sebi levies Rs 15 lakh fine on 3 entities in illegal stock options case at BSE

Capital markets regulator Sebi has imposed a fine totalling Rs 15 lakh on three entities for indulging in non-genuine trades in stock options on BSE.

In three separate orders, the regulator levied a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on Ankit Jain HUF, Surbhi Bagaria and Bal Chand Singhi.

The orders come after Sebi observed large scale reversal trades in the stock options segment of BSE, leading to the alleged creating of artificial volume in the stock options segment.

Following this, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had conducted an investigation into the trading activity in illiquid stock options from April 2014 to September 2015.

The regulator noted that such trades non-genuine in nature and created a false or misleading appearance of trading in terms of artificial volumes in stock options.

During the investigation, it was observed that these entities were among the various individuals/entities, which indulged in execution of reversal trades in stock options segment of BSE.

The reversal trades are alleged to be non-genuine in nature as they are not executed in normal course of trading, which leads to false or misleading appearance of trading in terms of generating artificial volumes, Sebi said.

By indulging in such trades in stock options, they violated the provisions of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) rules, Sebi said.

In a separate order on Thursday, Sebi has slapped a fine of Rs 3 lakh on Manmohan Rupal Paul for flouting insider trading rules in the matter of Varun Beverages.

Paul, who was an employee of Varun Beverages at the time of violation, had traded in the shares of the company during the investigation period from January 2017 to April 2018 and on two occasions, his traded value exceeded Rs 10 lakh.

According to the norms, he was required to make disclosures to the company within two trading days. However, he did not make the required disclosures.

