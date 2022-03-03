Boeing donating $2 million to Ukraine relief efforts
U.S. airplane manufacturer Boeing Co said Thursday it will provide a $2 million emergency assistance package to support humanitarian response efforts in Ukraine. Boeing's donation's include $1 million to CARE to assist with food, water and hygiene kit distribution and $500,000 to American Red Cross. The planemaker said Tuesday it was suspending parts, maintenance and technical support for Russian airlines.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 21:43 IST
- Country:
- United States
Boeing's donation's include $1 million to CARE to assist with food, water and hygiene kit distribution and $500,000 to American Red Cross. The planemaker said Tuesday it was suspending parts, maintenance and technical support for Russian airlines. Boeing has also suspended major operations in Moscow and temporarily closed its office in Kyiv.
