Tata Steel Mining gets Great Place to Work certification

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-03-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 22:03 IST
Tata Steel Mining Limited (TSML) on Thursday said the Great Place to Work Institute has certified the company as a Great Place for a year starting from March this year.

The Great Place to Work Institute is the global authority on building, sustaining and recognising high-trust, high-performance culture at workplaces.

“We are extremely thrilled and honoured to receive this coveted certification. As an equal opportunity employer, it reaffirms our commitment towards employee centricity and nurturing healthy and diverse work culture,'' TSML Managing Director Pankaj Satija said.

The company said it has taken multiple steps towards fostering an employee-friendly work environment by implementing many policies and practices on career progression, rewards and recognitions, pursuing higher education, and set up independent committees for complaint resolution process without any bias or discrimination.

''Not only do we believe that our employees are our greatest assets, but we also encourage people with diverse backgrounds and beliefs including differently-abled persons, LGBTQ+ or any other underrepresented groups to join our team,” Satija said.

TSML is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Tata Steel.

