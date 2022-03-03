No restrictions on paying debts to non-residents in FX, says Russian c.bank
Updated: 03-03-2022
No restrictions stopping people from paying debts in foreign currency to a foreign company or bank have been introduced, Russia's central bank said in a question and answer page on its website, last updated on Thursday.
