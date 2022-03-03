Gujarat govt suspends senior IFS officer amid allegations of irregularities against him

The Gujarat government on Thursday suspended senior Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer K S Randhawa amid allegations against him of irregularities in disbursement of subsidies and inefficiency in implementing a scheme when he was the managing director of state-run Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation.

Randhawa's suspension letter was signed and issued by Prakash Majumdar, Deputy Secretary, Forest and Environment Department of Gujarat. As per the order, Randhawa has been placed under suspension with immediate effect as per the All India Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules.

Randhawa, a 1992-batch IFS officer of Gujarat cadre, is currently heading the state-run power DISCOM, Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (UGVCL), as its MD.

When he was the MD of Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation, he failed to prepare ''any comprehensive plan to check applications on first come-first serve basis for the Comprehensive Agriculture Business Policy (CABP) 2016-20'', the order said.

This resulted in dissatisfaction among the industries in spite of allotment of Rs 337 crore for five years, it said.

''His inefficiency in the implementation of CABP resulted in the government's liability of Rs 540 crore at the end of the scheme,'' the communication said.

It further noted that Randhawa did not follow policy guidelines in ''granting approval and disbursement'' of capital and interest subsidy to four beneficiary firms.

