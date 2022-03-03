Left Menu

Gujarat govt suspends senior IFS officer amid allegations of irregularities against him

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-03-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 23:10 IST
Gujarat govt suspends senior IFS officer amid allegations of irregularities against him
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat government on Thursday suspended senior Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer K S Randhawa amid allegations against him of irregularities in disbursement of subsidies and inefficiency in implementing a scheme when he was the managing director of state-run Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation.

Randhawa's suspension letter was signed and issued by Prakash Majumdar, Deputy Secretary, Forest and Environment Department of Gujarat.

As per the order, Randhawa has been placed under suspension with immediate effect as per the All India Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules.

Randhawa, a 1992-batch IFS officer of Gujarat cadre, is currently heading the state-run power DISCOM, Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (UGVCL), as its MD. When he was the MD of Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation, he failed to prepare ''any comprehensive plan to check applications on first come-first serve basis for the Comprehensive Agriculture Business Policy (CABP) 2016-21'', the order said.

This resulted in dissatisfaction among the industries in spite of allotment of Rs 337 crore for five years, it said.

''His inefficiency in the implementation of CABP 2016-21 resulted in the government's liability of Rs 540 crore at the end of the scheme,'' the communication said.

It further noted that Randhawa did not follow policy guidelines in ''granting approval and disbursement'' of capital and interest subsidy to four beneficiary firms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
3
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022