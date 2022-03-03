Left Menu

Two British supermarkets remove Russian Standard vodka from sale

Russian Standard vodka has been taken off sale with immediate effect as it is "overtly marketed as being Russian" and is produced in the country, added the spokesperson. A spokesperson for No. 4 player Morrisons said it had also de-listed Russian Standard.

Two British supermarket groups, the Co-operative and Morrisons, have removed from sale Russian-made vodka in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, they said on Thursday.

"In response to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces and as a sign of solidarity with the people of Ukraine we've taken the decision to remove from sale Russian-made Vodka," said a spokesperson for the Co-op, Britain's seventh biggest supermarket group according to latest industry data. Russian Standard vodka has been taken off sale with immediate effect as it is "overtly marketed as being Russian" and is produced in the country, added the spokesperson.

A spokesperson for No. 4 player Morrisons said it had also de-listed Russian Standard. Market leader Tesco said it was following UK government rules relating to trading with Russia.

