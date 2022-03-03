Danve visits Mumbai airport, oversees rail transport arrangements for students returning from Ukraine

Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve on Thursday visited the Mumbai airport to ensure arrangements of rail transport for students returning from Ukraine. The minister interacted with railway personnel looking after the reservation-cum-help desk at the airport and asked them to treat the returning students courteously, said an official statement from the railways.

He also welcomed the passengers who returned by a special evacuation flight on the tarmac.

