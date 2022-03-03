29 students from Meghalaya reached India from Ukraine: CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad k Sangma on Thursday said 29 people of the state who were studying in war-torn Ukraine have arrived safely to India while 13 others will be flown in soon.

In a Twitter post, Sangma thanked the PMO and the Ministry of External Affairs for their efforts to bring back people from Ukraine.

''29 students from Meghalaya studying in Ukraine have reached safely in India; 2 are en route to the border and 11 have reached neighbouring countries and will be flown back to India soon,'' he tweeted.

Nearly 17,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine's borders since advisories were issued over a fortnight back, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said on Wednesday.

