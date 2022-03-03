Left Menu

29 students from Meghalaya reached India from Ukraine: CM

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 03-03-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 23:37 IST
29 students from Meghalaya reached India from Ukraine: CM
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad k Sangma on Thursday said 29 people of the state who were studying in war-torn Ukraine have arrived safely to India while 13 others will be flown in soon.

In a Twitter post, Sangma thanked the PMO and the Ministry of External Affairs for their efforts to bring back people from Ukraine.

''29 students from Meghalaya studying in Ukraine have reached safely in India; 2 are en route to the border and 11 have reached neighbouring countries and will be flown back to India soon,'' he tweeted.

Nearly 17,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine's borders since advisories were issued over a fortnight back, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
3
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022